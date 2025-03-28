Trump counselor Alina Habba is being ridiculed by social media users for criticizing judges blocking executive orders issued by President Donald Trump, saying that "separation of powers" should prevent them from doing so.

Habba, who also serves as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, appeared on Fox News' "America Reports" on Friday, speaking about how federal judges have been blocking Trump's agenda by undermining executive orders issued by the 47th president.

"We have something called separation of powers for a reason. This is the executive branch, the president is working out of that to keep America safe, and I want to really understand the rationale between trying to keep criminals in our great nation that came in illegally and then committed crimes. I'm not understanding what power he thinks he has, and why that's in the best interest of this nation, but that's not his decision anyway," Habba said.

Habba then began referencing temporary restraining orders (TROs) issued by federal judges as preliminary injunctions, which temporarily block imminent legal threats. TROs have been issued against motions made by the Trump administration, including one issued by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg against the administration's attempted deportation of alleged Tren de Aragua gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

"The decision is President Trump's, and we have to stop any kind of politically enticed judges from making these decisions on the bench, and he's right, these TROs have to stop," Habba continued. "What they're trying to do is stop President Trump's agenda because he is skyrocketing right now, he has truly had so much approval, if you look at it, over 80% of Americans want illegal immigrants out."

Social media users pointed out that federal judges are well within their rights to issue TROs to block federal action if they have deemed it unconstitutional, and criticized Habba for not acknowledging how the US judiciary intentionally serves as a check to the authority of the executive branch.

"That 'something' is called CHECKS AND BALANCES our Founding Fathers created it so NO ONE BRANCH WILL HAVE ABSOLUTE POWER OF THE OTHER TWO this was taught in grade school...and by SchoolHouse Rock," wrote one frustrated user.

"She should at least know the basics of constitutional law. Am I wrong?" said another.

"Weird how "separation of powers" always gets redefined when Trump's power is the one being separated," one user said.

"How can Habba be an attorney but not know what separation of powers means?" another user wrote.