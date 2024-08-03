Trump Media said on Friday that it is launching a new streaming platform on Truth Social, which would initially offer "neglected" content before introducing new channels on other platforms. Not much information has been released regarding the content that will be available, though.

"After rigorous stress testing, the initial streaming service is expected to become available to all Truth Social users on the Web, followed shortly by a rollout on Android and iOS," the company said in an announcement.

"The initial slate of streaming options is expected to include channels comprising news, commentary, weather, and lifestyle and entertainment," the company said, noting that it had plans to expand to Christian and family-friendly content.

In a regulatory filing made last month, Trump Media revealed an asset purchase agreement. This agreement stated that the firm would introduce an early version of an undisclosed streaming platform in the third quarter and aim to debut the full version by the end of the year, reported The Forbes.

Trump Media's stock has fluctuated significantly since its introduction earlier this year, experiencing many double-digit declines, such as a 20% decline in the weeks following Trump's conviction in his hush money trial. Additionally, the stock has risen on other occasions, including a record 31% spike on July 14, the first trading day following Trump's assassination attempt, and a 10% increase following Trump's June debate with President Joe Biden.

Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes said they created Truth Social to be a "safe harbor" of free speech online.

"Now, we're establishing a reliable home for great TV content that is neglected by the big corporations or is at risk of cancellation, and we are securing our own tech stack and hardware infrastructure to make our new [content delivery network] uncancellable."

Trump had his social media app Truth Social launched in 2021.