President Donald Trump was mocked online after South Africa's president insisted that "listening to South African voices" will convince him that there is no genocide happening in their country.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the White House Wednesday to confront Trump about previous statements he made online, claiming there was a "genocide" happening in the country against white people.

Ramaphosa has consistently denied this claim, while the Trump administration let some white South Africans into the U.S. under refugee status, saying they were fleeing persecution.

As the two sat together in the Oval Office, reporters asked the leaders what it would take for Trump to admit there is no genocide happening in South Africa.

REPORTER: What will it take for you to be convinced there is no white genocide in South Africa?



RAMAPHOSA: I can take that. It will take President Trump listening to the voices of South Africans



TRUMP *scowling*: We have thousands of stories talking about it. Turn the lights… pic.twitter.com/BZ4j2cq73f — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2025

Ramaphosa jumped in, answering, "It will take President Trump listening to the voices of South Africans, some of whom are his good friends like those who are here. When we have talks between us around a quiet table, it will take Trump to listen to them."

"I'm not going to be repeating what I've been saying. I would say if there was an Afrikaner farmer genocide, I can bet you these three gentlemen would not be here," he continued, gesturing to his top officials at his side, one of whom he said was his minister of agriculture.

Ramaphosa saying that it would require "listening" on Trump's end to change his mind drew a slew of jokes online from users who appeared to view the American president as stubborn in his ways.

you lost him at "Trump listening" — Geoff C 🍃 (@GeoffCorr) May 21, 2025

"You lost him at 'Trump listening,'" one user joked.

So basically no chance of him understanding because @realDonaldTrump is incapable of listening. https://t.co/AfaSjgjZwe — Matt Roche (@Matt_Roche09) May 21, 2025

"So basically no chance of him understanding because @realDonaldTrump is incapable of listening," another wrote.

Here President Ramaphosa takes a swipe at Trump before Trump could even answer.



Asking trump to listen is as useful as an inflatable dartboard. https://t.co/5jru5lyaOi — Hal_For_NY__ (@HalforNY__) May 21, 2025

"Asking trump to listen is as useful as an inflatable dartboard," one user added.

Following Ramaphosa's statement, Trump proceeded to argue that he had "thousands of stories" on the alleged genocide. He proceeded to show a clip of a man yelling about "cutting the throat" of white people, which Ramaphosa denounced.

"We have a multiparty democracy in South Africa that allows people to express themselves," he explained.

Later on in the leaders' meeting, Trump did acknowledge that his mind could be changed about whether or not there was a genocide happening in South Africa.

Originally published on Latin Times