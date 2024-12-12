Donald Trump is facing widespread mockery online after recounting a "made up story" about a woman returning one apple to a grocery store's refrigerator due to high prices, with many criticizing his understanding of everyday life.

The president-elect has made rising grocery prices a key talking point during his campaign to return to the White House, citing supply chain issues and energy policy as contributing factors.

Trump: I tell the story about a woman who... went to a grocery store, had three apples and she put them down on the counter and she looked and saw the price and she said will you excuse me? And she walked one of the apples back to the refrigerator pic.twitter.com/MqIQ53bRAK — Acyn (@Acyn) December 12, 2024

His recent anecdote about the "old woman with three apples," intended to highlight the struggles of average Americans, was met with skepticism and mockery, as social media users questioned the practicality and reality of the story.

"I tell this story about a woman who, an old woman, an old woman, no money, went to a grocery store, had three apples, she put them down on the counter, and she looked and she saw the price, and she said, 'Would you excuse me?' And she walked one of the apples back to the refrigerator and came back to pay for the two apples and she left with two apples. And the woman at the counter said that was so sad." Trump said.

Critics on social media have dissected the implausibility of the scenario, noting that apples are not refrigerated in grocery stores and are sold by weight, not individually.

"Trump announces that he has never bought an apple, or entered a grocery store," one user wrote on X.

"It's fake, made up story to feed his poorly educated base," another added.

While his supporters may overlook such gaffes, critics are likely to seize on similar missteps to question his credibility.

Meanwhile, rising grocery prices will remain a pressing issue for Americans.

Originally published by Latin Times