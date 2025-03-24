The mass layoffs of thousands of federal workers with valuable insider knowledge are raising growing concerns about national security threats, with experts warning that these individuals could be recruited by foreign agencies.

As President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk, work to reshape the federal government, thousands of federal workers are losing their jobs. Experts caution that countries like Russia, China and other adversaries could seize the opportunity to recruit these former employees as informants, especially given the sensitive knowledge many possess, Associated Press reported.

Security experts are concerned that adversaries are actively targeting former staff from these agencies, who may be vulnerable due to their job loss, with the intention of recruiting them as informants.

Every year, more than 100,000 federal employees leave their jobs, with some retiring and others moving to the private sector. This year, however, the number of departures has spiked.

It's not just intelligence officers who are at risk; many government agencies manage vast amounts of sensitive data. For example, the Department of Energy oversees the nation's nuclear secrets, while the Pentagon controls critical military information.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative holds valuable trade data, and federal records contain information on classified intelligence operations.

"This information is highly valuable, and it shouldn't be surprising that Russia and China and other organizations — criminal syndicates for instance — would be aggressively recruiting government employees," said Theresa Payton, a former White House chief information officer under President George W. Bush, who now runs her own cybersecurity firm.

Frank Montoya Jr., a former senior FBI official, also emphasized how foreign intelligence agencies are targeting non-intelligence employees.

"When it comes to the theft of intellectual property, when it comes to the theft of sensitive technology, when it comes to access to power grids or to financial systems, an IRS guy or a Social Service guy who's really upset about what DOGE is doing, they actually are the bigger risk," Montoya pointed out.

Even One Defector Can Cause Serious Harm

A single or two disgruntled government workers are enough to create a national security crisis. In the past, the cases of Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent, and Aldrich Ames, a former CIA officer, highlight the damage that one informant can cause. Both men betrayed their country by spying for Russia, leading to the deaths of several U.S. informants in Russia.

"This happens even in good times — someone in the intelligence community who for personal financial or other reasons walks into an embassy to sell America out — but DOGE is taking it to a whole new level," said John Schindler, a former counterintelligence official. "Someone is going to go rogue. It's just a question of how bad it will be."

Internet Makes Recruiting Easier

The rise of online platforms has made it easier for foreign nations to spot and recruit potential informants. A simple LinkedIn search can identify former federal employees, making it quicker and more efficient for foreign intelligence agencies to find vulnerable workers.

Foreign agents can now create fake job listings or even conduct phony interviews to hire former government employees as "consultants." These employees might unknowingly provide valuable information to foreign powers while being paid for their services.

Ex-staff Urged To Stay Vigilant

While only a small fraction of federal employees have ever been accused of espionage, the government has multiple systems in place to prevent such betrayals. Background checks, employee training, and exit interviews are all part of a process designed to remind departing workers of their duty to protect sensitive information, even after they leave government service.

Experts like Payton, who advises former federal employees, recommend that they remain cautious as they look for new employment. Even those with no intention of betraying their country could unknowingly become involved in espionage if they're not careful about the companies they work for.