Tulsi Gabbard, former congresswoman and President Donald Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, made a startling claim during her Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday, alleging that she was placed on a "secret domestic terror watch list" just one day after publicly criticizing former Vice President Kamala Harris' selection as Democratic presidential nominee.

"The American people elected Donald Trump as their president, not once, but twice, and yet, the FBI and intelligence agencies were politicized by his opponents to undermine his presidency," Gabbard said in her opening statement before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

🔥HOLY SMOKES: Tulsi just took apart The Russia Hoax, the Dirty 51 laptop letter, Clapper, Brennan, weaponized FBI in her opening statement — and then it got personal:



"Just 24 hours after I criticized Kamala Harris and her nomination, I was placed on a secret domestic terror… pic.twitter.com/M2bY8DK669 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 30, 2025

She further accused intelligence agencies of abuse of power, referencing past instances such as the FBI's surveillance of Trump campaign advisor Carter Page and the CIA's spying on Congress.

Gabbard's most explosive claim came as she detailed how she was personally targeted.

"Just 24 hours after I criticized Kamala Harris and her nomination, I was placed on a secret domestic terror watch list called Quiet Skies," she said.

Gabbard, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, has long positioned herself as a critic of the intelligence establishment. She's challenged mainstream narratives on government surveillance and foreign policy.

BENNET: Did you blame Biden and NATO for Russia invaded Ukraine?



GABBARD: I believe you are reading my tweet, senator



BENNET: Yes is the answer. pic.twitter.com/bDUHz31waa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2025

Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) passionately pressed her on her views regarding US foreign policy, particularly her past statements on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"At the very moment that Russian tanks were rolling across the peaceful border of Ukraine, for the first time, you tweeted... 'This war and suffering could have easily been avoided if the Biden administration/NATO had simply acknowledged Russia's legitimate security concerns regarding Ukraine's becoming a member of NATO.' Did you say that? Yes or no?" Bennet asked.

"You're reading my tweet, Senator. Yes is the answer," Gabbard responded and maintained her statements were being taken out of context.

Bennet continued to challenge Gabbard and questioned whether she was aware that her comments aligned with Russian justifications for the war.

"Senator, I don't pay attention to Russian propaganda. My goal is to speak the truth regardless of whether you like it or not," Gabbard fired back.

The hearing saw bipartisan scrutiny of Gabbard's past defense of Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who leaked classified intelligence on US surveillance programs.

She repeatedly acknowledged that Snowden "broke the law" but refused to label him a traitor.

The Senate Intelligence Committee will decide whether to advance her nomination to a full chamber vote.

Originally published on Latin Times