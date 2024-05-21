President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign raised less money in April than Donald Trump's for the first time as the GOP candidate increased his joint efforts with the Republican National Committee and high-dollar fundraisers.

The Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee pulled in over $51 million in April. This was a drop from the $90 million they raised in March and less than the $76 million Trump and the Republican Party collected.

Biden's reelection campaign reported having $192 million in cash at the end of April, a record for any Democratic candidate, according to Associated Press.

However, this was about the same amount they had at the end of March, which means they were spending funds as fast as they were raising them.

April's totals were significantly lower compared to March when Biden's campaign and the DNC raised over $90 million.

Biden and the Democrats had usually outpaced Trump in fundraising, but in April, the former president pulled ahead as a single event at billionaire John Paulson's home in Palm Beach brought in a record-setting $50.5 million.

In March, Trump and the GOP raised over $65.6 million, ending the month with $93.1 million in cash.

Trump's April event was a counter to Biden's March fundraiser with Bill Clinton and Barack Obama at Radio City Music Hall, which raised $26 million.

Biden's campaign is planning a big Los Angeles fundraiser next month featuring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Biden's team also says their big war chest is helping them run major ads in key states and work with the DNC and state parties to mobilize voters before November's election. They claim to be far outpacing Trump's on-the-ground efforts.

Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said April's fundraising "is giving us the resources necessary to invest in opening offices, hiring organizers, and communicating across our battleground states to mobilize the coalition of voters who will decide this election."

His campaign says they now have over 150 coordinated offices and more than 500 staff in battleground states.

Trump's legal troubles are straining his personal finances amid indictments in four criminal cases, including the ongoing trial over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

Despite his legal battles, the Trump campaign touted their April fundraising as "especially remarkable," saying he spent nearly 9 hours a day in court over the past four weeks fighting what they called "Biden's Trial."

Biden's campaign said on Monday that April was their best month for recurring donors, with over $5.5 million from such donors. They have 225,000-plus donors committed to giving every month, 1.5 times more than in 2020.

Since Biden announced his reelection bid in April 2023, 96% of all donations have been under $200, and 1.8 million donors have made nearly 4.9 million contributions.