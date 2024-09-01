In a move that doesn't appear to be gold-standard conservative, Donald Trump has expressed his support for legalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

But one thing he doesn't like about the drug: its smell, so he wants smoking banned in public spaces, he indicated in his Truth Social pot pitch on Sunday.

Before he got to the good stuff, the convicted felon patted himself on the back for being the "most respected law and order president in U.S. history," despite his own several subsequent indictments and his role in the January 6 insurrection.

Part of his plan to get tough on crime during his hoped-for next time in the White House would be to avoid spending taxpayer dollars "arresting adults with personal amounts" of pot, Trump wrote.

Trump predicted that many more states, such as Florida where he's resident, will make personal amounts of weed legal.

But he also insisted that state legislature would have to "responsibly create laws that prohibit" pot use in public spaces "so we do not smell marijuana everywhere we go, like we do in many of the Democrat run Cities."

Nevertheless, he concluded: "We do not need to ruin lives & waste Taxpayer Dollars arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them," adding in a nonsequitur: "We will make America SAFE again!"

Trump Democratic presidential rival Kamala Harris began talking about decriminalizing marijuana years ago.