Donald Trump boasted about the "power" of the presidency if he is successful in returning to the White House during a discussion on Friday.

"Well, you can do everything," Trump crowed to Tiffany Justice, the co-founder of conservative group Moms for Liberty at an event in Washington, D.C.

"The president has such power, it does. It has such power," the Republican presidential nominee said wistfully.

Trump's remarks came after Justice asked him what he could do as president about the "explosion" of transgender children.

Justice: Let's talk about some of the things that you might be able to do as president.



Trump: You can do everything. The President has such power. It does. Such power. pic.twitter.com/tzpcLgIi3D — Acyn (@Acyn) August 31, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign seized on Trump's comments to highlight the far-right initiatives in Project 2025 that Democrats see as a blueprint for a Trump administration if he returns to the White House.

"Trump fantasizes about his Project 2025 plan to take total control over Americans' lives: 'You can do everything. The president has such power. It has such power,'" the campaign said on X.

The Supreme Court in July ruled that Trump and former president have broad immunity for actions they take as the official duty of their office. The protections don't extend to illegal personal acts.

The high court's decision has had repercussions for the former president's federal cases and even for his conviction on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniel's allegations she had a sexual affair with him.

Trump's lawyers are seeking to have the case moved to federal court in a bid to overturn the conviction under immunity grounds.

His lawyers are also trying to delay the federal election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith over Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol until after election day because of the Supreme Court ruling.