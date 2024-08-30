Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday that, if elected, his administration would introduce a policy to cover the costs of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. However, the Republican presidential candidate remained vague on how the policy would be funded.

Speaking at a campaign event in Potterville, Michigan, Trump said, "I'm announcing today in a major statement that under the Trump administration, your government will pay for, or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for, all costs associated with IVF treatment.

"Because we want more babies, to put it very nicely. And for this same reason, we will also allow new parents to deduct major newborn expenses from their taxes, so that parents that have a beautiful baby will be able, so we're pro family,"

Acknowledging the financial burden of IVF, Trump said the treatments are costly and out of reach for many, adding that he has supported IVF from the "very beginning," CNN reported.

Later Thursday evening, Trump reinforced his stance during a town hall in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he also addressed the controversy surrounding the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling on IVF.

The ruling, which classified frozen embryos as children, has sparked fears among Democrats that IVF access could be restricted. Trump expressed his support for IVF and urged Alabama lawmakers to act quickly to protect the procedure.

In response, Sarafina Chitika, spokesperson for the Harris-Walz campaign, said, "Donald Trump's own platform could effectively ban IVF and abortion nationwide. Trump lies as much if not more than he breathes, but voters aren't stupid."

"Because Trump overturned Roe v. Wade, IVF is already under attack and women's freedoms have been ripped away in states across the country. There is only one candidate in this race who trusts women and will protect our freedom to make our own health care decisions: Vice President Kamala Harris."

During an interview with NBC News on Thursday, Trump was asked about his stance on Florida's upcoming abortion referendum, which could lead to a six-week abortion ban.

Trump said, "I think six weeks is too short. We need more time."

His campaign later clarified that Trump has not yet decided how he will vote on the referendum but reiterated his belief that six weeks is insufficient.