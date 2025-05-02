President Donald Trump has proclaimed that November 11 will no longer be Veteran's Day, instead, it will be "Victory Day for World War I."

"I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I," Trump wrote Thursday evening on Truth Social.

"We did more than any other country by far," Trump said. "We won both Wars...but we never celebrate anything...We are going to start celebrating our victories again!"

The announcement, made without an executive order or legislation from Congress which holds the power to create or amend public holidays, has sparked widespread outrage.

"This is a slap in the face to every Veteran who has served," an X user wrote.

He's wanting to rebrand Veterans Day to Victory Day in WWI?



This is a slap in the face to every Veteran who has served.

"This is completely bonkers. Veterans Day is on Nov. 11th and it's for ALL VETERANS not just WW1," said another.

Another described it as "erasing the service of millions," adding, "It's not patriotic. It's petty and childish."

"There's never a second where he's not doing something to disrespect Americans in some capacity," railed one user. "It's abhorrent."

Why does trump think he needs to rename everything? Changing Veteran's Day to Victory Day for WWI is just stupid — Kelly D 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱 (@KellDA) May 2, 2025

Originally called Armistice Day, November 11 celebrated the end of WWI, but was renamed to Veteran's Day following the Korean War to honor all U.S. veterans. Because the last living American WWI veteran, Frank Buckles, died in 2011, several users believed changing the day's meaning would retract recognition from every living U.S. veteran.

One commenter accused Trump of making the change "so that the parades and accolades will go to the country and state, NOT the men and women who fought and died to win the war."

The Veteran's Day outrage occurred alongside exasperated fact-checking after Trump claimed the U.S. "did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II."

WWII did Not end in May for the US, moron. It ended in August after the Japanese were finally allowed to surrender. — Dave WinX 🍉 🌺 🍁🌮❄️ (@dave_winx) May 2, 2025

History buffs were quick to point out that "Victory in Europe Day" is celebrated by America's European allies to mark the official news of Germany's surrender, but U.S. conflict in Japan continued through the summer. For Americans and the Japanese, Japan's September 2, 1945 surrender following the atomic bomb in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August finally marked an end to the war.

Many also disputed Trump's claim that the U.S. was responsible for winning WWII. May 9, Russian Victory Day, is among the country's most important national holidays, honoring the lives of 27 million Soviets—the highest of any nation—lost during WWII. Of the estimated 70 to 85 million lives lost during the war, roughly 420,000 were American.

The USSR lost 27 million people in that war.

The U.S. — around 420 thousand.

And yet, claiming that someone did more than others is an insult to the memory of the fallen. — Yuriy Popovych (@popovych_yuriy) May 2, 2025

