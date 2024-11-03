Donald Trump's media company, Trump Media, has come under fire for outsourcing jobs to Mexico, contradicting the "America First" message he promotes during his campaign.

Trump Media, a company that has a small permanent staff, operates the Truth Social platform. A recent charge claims the company hired Mexican employees for coding and technical tasks.

According to an anonymous whistleblower letter that represents employees at Trump Media, the move angered some staff members who felt it went against their principles, reported ProPublica.

The whistleblower's letter that was sent to the board members accused CEO Devin Nunes of mismanagement and a preference for hiring foreign contractors over American workers, undermining the company's stated values.

Despite the letter, a Trump Media spokesperson downplayed the issue, stating that the company only employed two contractors in Mexico. The spokesperson dismissed the complaints as conspiracy theories.

Critics point out that this outsourcing contradicts Trump's promises to penalize companies that move jobs to overseas and to China, such as John Deere, and threatened to increase tariffs in the car industry for similar actions.

While utilizing foreign workers to work as subcontractors is standard practice, it conflicts with Trump's public rhetoric against the economy and the executive order he signed urging businesses to "buy American" in 2017.