On Sunday, after the president of Colombia said he'll deny entry of American aircrafts carrying Colombian migrants until the government creates favorable protocols, President Donald Trump retaliated by imposing 25% tariffs.

Trump's edict was announced on social media after two military aircrafts were denied entry into the country.

According to a lengthy post published on his Truth Social platform, Trump will raise the 25% tariff to 50% within a week and also impose travel bans and visa sanctions against Colombia.

Trump promised to levy enhanced customs and border protection and financial sanctions against the country.

I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia. This order was given by Colombia's Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people. Petro's denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States, so I have directed my Administration to immediately take the following urgent and decisive retaliatory measures: -Emergency 25% tariffs on all goods coming into the United States. In one week, the 25% tariffs will be raised to 50%. -A Travel Ban and immediate Visa Revocations on the Colombian Government Officials, and all Allies and Supporters. -Visa Sanctions on all Party Members, Family Members, and Supporters of the Colombian Government. -Enhanced Customs and Border Protection Inspections of all Colombian Nationals and Cargo on national security grounds. -IEEPA Treasury, Banking and Financial Sanctions to be fully imposed. These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!

The post has over 10,000 comments and 16,500 reshares.

The U.S. government is facing increasing tensions in Latin America over the immigration policies made by Trump.

Trump's administration began its nationwide ICE sweep, detaining over 300 individuals, as his border czar, Thomas Homan, defended the raids in schools, claiming "many" MS-13 members are "age 14 to 17."

Originally published on Latin Times