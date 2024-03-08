KEY POINTS Trump on Wednesday promise to do a live fact-checking of Biden's SOTU speech

The former president said the Ukraine invasion happened because Putin "has no respect for Biden"

He once again claimed that the Jan. 6 rioters had no guns, just a "rigged election"

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social during incumbent President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to roast the current leader's statements even as the platform suffered major glitches.

Multiple outlets reported Friday that Truth Social encountered major technical issues for at least an hour before and into Biden's remarks. Data from real-time website status monitoring platform Downdetector also showed that there were nearly 2,900 reported outages on Truth Social during Biden's speech.

Some users took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal they couldn't access Trump's feed, even after the ex-president promised Wednesday to do a live fact-checking of Biden's statements.

Truth Social has gone down ahead of Biden's State of the Union speech.



President Trump is (attempting) to post live responses to Biden's speech. pic.twitter.com/op9x9nZxDv — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 8, 2024

Truth Social is down while Trump is supposed to be doing his “fact checking” rebuttals. pic.twitter.com/iLLAukyyyb — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 8, 2024

Trump was supposedly going to live-post on Truth Social during the #SOTU.



Truth Social is now down and totally inoperative. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) March 8, 2024

Instead of live responses to probe the Democratic leader's speech, Trump filled his Truth Social feed with posts regarding Biden's address when the platform resolved its technical difficulties.

On Biden's remarks about Trump and Republicans attempting to "bury the truth" regarding the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the business mogul said, "the so-called 'insurrectionists' that he talks about had no guns, they only had a rigged election!"

Trump also commented on Biden's statement that Trump allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to do whatever he wanted. "Putin only invaded Ukraine, because he has no respect for Biden," the GOP presidential frontrunner said. He also called Biden a "puppet for Putin and Xi, and virtually every other leader."

The Republican businessman also took a swipe at Biden providing a preview of what his second term could look like if he goes on to win the presidency later this year. Biden said he would push for more legislation on guns, especially targeting assault weapons due to the rising violence in the country.

"He wants to take away everyone's gun. Remember that when you go to the Voting Booth, because if I'm not elected, your guns are GONE, along with your Freedom!" Trump wrote.

The two rivals are expected to clash once more during the presidential election later this year following their victories during Super Tuesday.