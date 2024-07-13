Former President Donald Trump was rushed away from a rally in Butler, Pa., on Saturday night after reports of loud popping sounds coming from near the stage.

Secret service agents charged the podium and surrounded Trump, who grabbed the right side of his head before being tackled to the ground and hurried down stairs into his awaiting motorcade.

Trump appeared to have a small amount of blood on his right ear before being swarmed by agents.

There was no immediate word of the nature of the threat or Trump's condition, but he appeared to be alert and ambulatory after the incident. The Secret Service said Trump is safe.

The incident comes amid high political tensions in the U.S., as Trump makes his bid to return to the White House.

His opponent, President Joe Biden, is under fire from Democrats to step down due to his mental state.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.