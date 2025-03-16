President Donald Trump announced a narrowing of General Keith Kellogg's role as special envoy, removing him from dealings with Russia.

"I am pleased to inform you that General Keith Kellogg has been appointed Special Envoy to Ukraine. General Kellogg, a Highly Respected Military Expert, will deal directly with President Zelenskyy, and Ukrainian leadership. He knows them well, and they have a very good working relationship together. Congratulations to General Kellogg!" Trump announced via Truth Social.

The move came days after Reuters reported that Russian officials sought to exclude Kellogg from negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The wire service cited sources who said that Russia did not want Kellogg to be a part of the negotiations to end the conflict because they thought he was to sympathetic to Ukraine.

According to the New York Post, Kellogg was already absent from high-level negotiations held in Saudi Arabia. Those talks, which included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a Ukrainian delegation, resulted in a proposed 30-day ceasefire. However, Russian officials complained that the proposal needed changes, putting it on hold.

Kellogg responded to the president's announcement via a post on X.

"I am deeply honored and humbled by President Trump's confidence in appointing me as Special Envoy to Ukraine. I have been privileged to have known @realdonaldtrump since 2015, and he will END THIS WAR. It is an honor to serve our great nation and advance the vital interests of the United States. America First!," Kellogg wrote.

