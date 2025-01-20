Donald Trump has moved swiftly to reshape U.S. government policies on gender and diversity, following through on key campaign promises just hours after being sworn in as the 47th president of the U.S.

"As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," Trump declared in his inaugural address. According to BBC News, the administration has confirmed he will sign an executive order recognizing only two sexes—male and female—and stating that they cannot be changed.

An administration official told BBC News that the order will also "end DEI inside the federal government," cutting funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across all agencies. The administration is also reviewing federal offices that were renamed due to DEI initiatives. However, officials have not clarified whether similar actions will extend to private businesses, saying companies should "wait and see."

Alongside the gender policy change, Trump signed multiple executive orders reversing policies from the Biden administration. According to The Guardian, these include a freeze on new federal regulations, a hiring pause for government agencies, a halt on hiring new IRS agents, and a requirement for federal employees to return to in-person work. He also announced plans to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord and pledged to take action to reduce inflation and the cost of living.

Trump also reiterated his plan to pardon individuals convicted in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. "Tonight, I'm going to be signing on the J6 hostages, pardons, to get them out," he told a crowd of about 20,000 at Washington's Capital One Arena, adding that more pardons would follow in the Oval Office.

On immigration, Trump repeated his claim that countries worldwide are "emptying their prisons into our country." However, The Guardian reported that multiple studies contradict this assertion, with a 2024 report from the National Institute of Justice finding that undocumented immigrants are arrested and charged with crimes at a lower rate than U.S.-born citizens.

According to CNBC, Trump also signed an executive order targeting what he called "political prosecutions," directing federal agencies to preserve records related to cases from the Biden administration. He said the order would expose "abuses of power" and prevent law enforcement from being used against political opponents.

Trump ended his address by promising a "golden age of America," saying his presidency would mark the beginning of a "thrilling new era of national success" after what he called years of mismanagement. His administration is expected to act quickly on additional policy changes in the coming days.