In a two-part Christmas message posted to his own social media app, President-elect Donald Trump wished a "Merry Christmas" to all, with special mentions for President Joe Biden and the people he recently granted clemency.

Trump took to Truth Social to air his grievances with some of his political adversaries in a passive-aggressive Christmas day message. He began by accusing the Chinese government of illegally controlling the Panama Canal, which is untrue as the canal has been controlled by Panama since Dec. 31, 1999.

"Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in 'repair' money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about 'anything,'" he wrote.

Trump continued to mention Canada and Greenland, nations the President-elect has overtly expressed interest in expanding U.S. control over.

The president-elect then began writing about Biden and those he granted clemency to, which consisted of 39 pardons and 1,499 commutations, according to a press release from the White House.

Trump further mentioned the 37 federal death row inmates whose prison sentences Biden commuted.

"Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump continued. "I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky 'souls' but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL!"

This is not the first time Biden has received criticism for his decision to commute these death penalty sentences, instead sentencing the inmates to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

"These are among the worst killers in the world and this abhorrent decision by Joe Biden is a slap in the face to the victims, their families, and their loved ones," Steven Cheung, Trump's communication director, said in a statement. "President Trump stands for the rule of law, which will return when he is back in the White House after he was elected with a massive mandate from the American people."

"Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss," Biden said in a statement released on Monday.

"But guided by my conscience and my experience as a public defender, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, vice-president, and now President, I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level. In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted," he continued.

Originally published by Latin Times.