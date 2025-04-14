Despite the infamous tariffs from President Donald Trump taking effect last April 9, there are still various smartphones, laptops, and other technologies that have been exempted. However, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that the exemption will not last forever as they are only temporarily giving tech companies leeway until the tariffs return in "a month or two."

Trump Tariff Exemption For Phones, Laptops Only Temporary

Commerce Secretary Lutnick has revealed to the "This Week" show on ABC News that the current exemption on smartphones, laptops, and other tech products on the market is only temporary. Users who purchase devices now will not yet face higher prices if the products they receive are made in China or other foreign nations.

However, it is not a permanent exemption as Secretary Lutnick revealed that it will only be applicable for a month or two.

He likewise revealed that there will be a "special focus type of tariff" that will be imposed on consumer tech devices later on, which will apply to the semiconductor industry, according to a report by The Verge.

Lutnick also confirmed that, after being asked if the likes of the iPhones will be included in these new tariffs in the future, these exempted goods are not safe.

However, it has been claimed that the goal of Trump's tariffs is not to punish companies for their product development and manufacturing in other countries. Instead, it wants to encourage companies and brands to have them "restore" their developments and have their goods be "built in America" to avoid the hefty taxation.

President Donald Trump's Tariffs on Imported Goods

Since winning the US elections last November 5, President Trump has planned to impose higher tariffs on all imported goods coming into the country, with one of its main targets being China. There have been expectations that, because of these tariffs, there will be significant spikes in the prices of different products.

Some countries affected by the tariffs have retaliated against the United States and Trump. Canadian local governments, for example, have previously revealed that they will cancel their deals and cancel contracts with Elon Musk's Starlink.

Originally published on Tech Times