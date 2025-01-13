KEY POINTS Morgan was quick to say he doesn't have a successor yet, suggesting he won't retire anytime soon

He said he will "likely" be chairman upon exiting the CEO post "if it makes sense" to the bank's board

There were speculations around Dimon's supposed political aspirations after the 2024 elections

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been in the banking industry for over four decades, and he has been the CEO of the United States' largest bank since 2006, but when asked about his retirement, he said he will not retire "like that."

In the latest episode of CBS Sunday Morning, Dimon was asked about a host of topics such as his thoughts on the economy, "oligarchs," his negative views of Bitcoin, his past health scares, and finally, his future retirement.

Dimon Refuses To Go Just Like That

When asked at the end of the interview when he will retire, the wealthy banker explained that he will not "retire like that," explaining further that he will not just live off of his wealth when he finally steps down as JPMorgan's CEO.

"I may write a book, I may teach, I may work with my kids if they want," he said.

When pressed further about whether he will step down only as CEO and become chairman at JPMorgan, he said, "That's likely to happen."

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is "cautiously pessimistic" about the economy, and opens up about helping low-income Americans, calling Bitcoin a Ponzi scheme, and his recent near-death experience. https://t.co/00iOJuldvv pic.twitter.com/Eg8Aq2GBgq — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) January 12, 2025

"Again, that is up to the board, not up to me, but if it makes sense, I may be chairman for a couple of years," he reiterated.

He went on to say that he doesn't know his successor. "You must love your job," correspondent Lesley Stahl told him in response to his comment about not knowing who will succeed him as CEO.

"Yeah, I do. I love my job. I love what it does. I like our people, and it motivates me," the billionaire responded.

Speculations Around Dimon's Supposed Political Aspirations

Dimon's latest comments on his plans after leaving his CEO post at JPMorgan came after he was the subject of speculations about his supposed political goals.

Notably, Dimon's name came up on decentralized market prediction platform Polymarket after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential race. Dimon was among several individuals touted as the potential Trump pick to lead the U.S. Treasury Department.

In the end, Trump nominated Scott Bessent to become the next Treasury Secretary.

Dimon has had a history of quickly shutting down talks of his openness to running for office. However, in 2023, he signaled that things may have changed.

"I love my country, and maybe one day I'll serve my country in one capacity or another," he said at the time.