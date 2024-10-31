The co-chair of Donald Trump's transition team spewed anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as he argued they are unsafe and are behind an increase in autism during an interview on CNN.

Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, tangled with host Kaitlan Collins about vaccines in connection to anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s announcement earlier this week that Trump pledged to name him to lead the federal government's health services.

Lutnick said he spent two-and-a-half hours this week with Kennedy as he explained his opposition to vaccines.

"What he explained was when he was born, we had three vaccines, and autism was one in 10,000. Now a baby is born with 76 vaccines because, in 1986, they waived product liability for vaccines," he said during Wednesday's interview.

Collins responded by saying "Neither of us are doctors" and asserted, "vaccines are safe."

"Why do you think vaccines are safe?" Lutnick responded.

"Because they're proven," she said.

"They're not proven," Lutnick said.

"Kids get them and they're fine," Collins persisted.

"Why do you think they're fine?" he said, saying that "we all know so many more people with autism than had it when we were young."

"Vaccines don't cause autism, which is what RFK pushes, which is why people are concerned that he could get a job like HHS," she said, referring to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Lutnick said Kennedy was not getting a job at HHS, adding that the former independent presidential candidate is only seeking "data" about vaccines.

The Trump campaign hasn't denied that Kennedy would be put in charge of the public health agencies.

At Trump's Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City, he spoke glowingly of Kennedy.

"Robert F. Kennedy cares more about human beings and health and the environment than anybody," Trump said. "I'm going to let him go wild on the medicine."