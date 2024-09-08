Former President Donald Trump proposed "modifying" the 25th Amendment to allow for the removal of a vice president who "lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president." He argued that such actions would be grounds for immediate impeachment and removal from office.

"If you do that with a cover-up of the president of the United States, it's grounds for impeachment immediately and removal from office, because that's what they did," Trump said.

Trump made these statements during a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin. His remarks represent a significant escalation in his attacks on President Joe Biden and reflect his ongoing struggle to adapt to the new dynamics of the Democratic ticket.

Trump's backing for expanding the 25th Amendment comes amid ongoing Republican criticism of Vice President Harris. They accuse her of concealing President Biden's mental state following his poor debate performance in late June and his decision not to seek another term. Shortly after the debate, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and other Republicans suggested that Biden's cabinet should consider using the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

Further, Trump said it was a "miracle" the president won the 2020 Democratic primary and mocked Biden's performance at this March's State of the Union and their June debate.

"We're run by stupid people — stupid, stupid people," Trump said on Saturday. "And we found that out at the debate with Joe. How did that work out?"

Trump's comments on Saturday also highlight his ongoing difficulty in adapting to running against a new opponent. He has frequently expressed frustration with the changes at the top of the Democratic ticket and has at times seemed confused about his competition. At his rally, Trump remarked, "If he didn't go to that debate, he'd still be running."

At another point during the rally, Trump offered an explanation for his frequent references to the ficitional cannibal Hannibal Lecter. The Silence of the Lambs character is a "representative of people that are coming into our country," he said, as quoted by The Independent.

Following the rally, Trump intensified his calls to prosecute his political opponents, declaring on his social media platform that those involved in election interference will "be sought out, caught, and prosecuted."

The Harris campaign declined to comment on Trump's remarks made on Saturday.

Vice President Harris has continued to defend President Biden's mental capacity, asserting last month in an interview that she stands by her statements made after the debate, affirming that Biden is fit for another term. Harris, in her interview with CNN told, "Not at all. He has the intelligence, the commitment, and the judgment that I believe the American people rightfully deserve in their president."

To ratify a Constitutional amendment, three-fourths of state legislatures would need to approve it. During his four-year term, Trump was impeached twice by the House of Representatives but was never convicted by the Senate.