Former president Donald Trump says the European Union would be paying a "big price" for not buying sufficient American exports if he becomes the next president.

What he's talking about is tariffs.

"I'll tell you what, the European Union sounds so nice, so lovely, right? All the nice European little countries that get together," he said during a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

He also promised to pass the "Trump Reciprocal Trade Act."

The former president then listed a number of things that the EU does not seem to be importing from the U.S.

"They don't take our cars. They don't take our farm products. They sell millions and millions of cars in the United States. No, no, no, they are going to have to pay a big price," Trump said.

During his campaign speeches, he has already promised to impose higher tariff rates of 10% on most countries and 60% duties on China, Fortune reported.

Som economists are critical of the tariff plan saying that such a move could hit supply chains all over the world and could trigger retaliation and raise costs.

Previously, Trump has mentioned that Taiwan needs to pay the U.S. for its defense. He also mentioned that the country has allegedly taken the semiconductor business of the U.S.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, during her rally in Washington on Tuesday warned thousands of people that the former president was seeking unchecked power.

"One week from today you will have the chance to make a decision that directly impacts your life the life of your family and the future of this country we love," Harris told the cheering crowd. "And it will probably be the most important vote you will ever cast.

"This election is more than just a choice between two parties and two different candidates. It is a choice about whether we will have a country rooted in freedom for every American — or ruled by chaos and division," Harris noted.