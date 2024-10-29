Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night addressed voters from the scene of Donald Trump's alleged crime -- the infamous Jan. 6, 2021 rally -- to make her closing case to the American people before next week's presidential election.

An estimated 52,000 supporters turned out to the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., taking her Republican rival to task for his divisive campaign while also painting a picture of the future if she is elected to office with the White House prominently featured in the background.

"One week from today you will have the chance to make a decision that directly impacts your life the life of your family and the future of this country we love," she told the cheering crowd. "And it will probably be the most important vote you will ever cast.

"This election is more than just a choice between two parties and two different candidates. It is a choice about whether we will have a country rooted in freedom for every American — or ruled by chaos and division."

In addition to hammering home the point on her opponent, Harris addressed the major issues of the campaign -- the economy, immigration, inflation -- seeking common ground with voters in contrast to Trump's divisive closing event Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

"I will always listen to you, even if you don't vote for me," Harris said. "I will always tell you the truth, even if it's difficult to hear. I will work every day to build consensus and reach compromise to get things done."

Noticeably missing from the crowd was the White House's current resident, President Joe Biden, who was in nearby Baltimore campaigning for his VP.