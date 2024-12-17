Donald Trump's former friend, Geraldo Rivera, predicts that he will soon begin plotting to run for president again in 2028, possibly seeking to remove term limits altogether.

Rivera, a former friend and longtime ally of Trump, made his remarks on social media, according to Mediate.

His comments suggested that Trump's team could begin advocating for the repeal or amendment of the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms.

"President Trump & Co. will soon start chattering about revoking/amending the 22d Amendment, which limits presidents to two four year terms. He just needs 38 of 50 state governments to agree to convene," Rivera wrote on X.

for future reference: President Trump & Co. will soon start chattering about revoking/amending the 22d Amendment, which limits presidents to two four year terms.

He just needs 38 of 50 state governments to agree to convene. (3/4ths)

Trump won 30 in 2024.

Trump in 2028? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 17, 2024

This comes after Trump's successful 2024 campaign, where he won 30 out of 50 states, signaling a strong influence in state governments.

Rivera's comments, made on social media, outline a scenario where Trump might try to push for the removal of term limits, which would require approval from three-quarters of state legislatures and two-thirds of Congress.

While Trump has never formally advocated for such a change, he has joked about it in the past.

While amending the 22nd Amendment is an extremely difficult task, Trump's team may begin to lay the groundwork for such a push, especially if his influence in state governments continues to grow.

Originally published by Latin Times