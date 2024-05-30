President Joe Biden took aim at Donald Trump over his track record on race, saying the former president wouldn't be talking about pardons if Black Americans had stormed the Capitol.

"What would've happened if Black Americans had stormed the Capitol? I don't think he'd be talking about pardons," Biden said during a rally in Philadelphia on Wednesday, addressing a crowd of Black voters at Girard College.

"This is the same guy who wanted to tear gas you as you peacefully protested George Floyd's murder. It's the same guy who still calls the 'Central Park Five' guilty, even though they were exonerated. He's that landlord who denies housing applications because of the color of your skin. He's that guy who won't say Black lives matter and invokes neo-Nazi, Third Reich terms," the president said.

The event marked a significant moment in Biden's campaign, as he and Vice President Kamala Harris launched a major effort to mobilize Black voters ahead of the upcoming election.

The campaign plans to invest substantial resources in engaging with Black student groups, community organizations, and faith-based entities across key battleground states, according to Reuters.

"With your vote in 2024, we're gonna make Donald Trump a loser again," Biden said.

The president's latest remarks were his most pointed criticisms of Trump to date regarding racial issues. He cited Trump's past controversial statements and actions, contrasting them with his own administration's policies and initiatives aimed at supporting Black Americans.

The speech was also part of a broader strategy to counter Trump's recent attempts to court voters in traditionally Democratic areas, including outreach efforts in Atlanta and a predominantly Latino and Black neighborhood in the Bronx.

"Donald Trump is pandering and peddling lies and stereotypes for your vote so he can win for himself, not for you," Biden said, adding, "Well Donald Trump, I have a message for you: Not in our house, and not on our watch."

Black voters have historically been a reliable base for Biden and the Democratic Party. However, recent polls indicate that their support may not be as strong in the upcoming election on November 5, as Biden and Trump prepare for a rematch.

The president used the rally to remind voters of his administration's achievements that directly benefit Black communities. Biden highlighted several key policy successes, including the first Black woman Supreme Court justice and pardons for people sentenced for marijuana possession.

"I'll be damned if I'm gonna let Donald Trump turn America into a place filled with anger, resentment and hate," Biden said.

"My question to you is a simple one: Are you with me? Talk to your families, spread the word."