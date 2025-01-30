President Donald Trump signed the first bill of his new term into law on Wednesday, naming it after Laken Riley, a nursing student from Georgia whose tragic death in February 2024 became a key issue in his presidential campaign.

The Laken Riley Act fulfills one of Trump's key campaign promises, focusing on strengthening border security and immigration enforcement.

During his campaign, Trump frequently referred to immigration as an "invasion" and vowed to seal the U.S.-Mexico border and pursue mass deportations, USA Today reported. "It's a landmark law that we're doing today," Trump said from the White House. "It's going to save countless innocent American lives."

The bill passed through Congress with wide bipartisan support. In the Senate, it cleared by a 65-34 vote, with 12 swing-state Democrats backing the measure. The House passed the bill by 264-159, with 48 Democrats voting in favor.

Key Provisions Of The Laken Riley Act

The Laken Riley Act mandates the federal detention of illegal immigrants accused of serious crimes such as theft, burglary, assault on law enforcement, or any crime causing death or serious injury, reported AP.

The law empowers Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain individuals who are arrested or accused of crimes, regardless of whether they have been convicted.

Several provisions are included to address concerns about immigration enforcement.

Supporting the bill, Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.), said, "If you come into this country illegally and you commit a crime, you should not be free to roam the streets of this nation."

The law also grants state attorneys general the power to sue the federal government for failures in immigration enforcement. The provision is expected to grant states a stronger voice in shaping immigration policy.

Who Was Laken Riley?

The law is named after Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student tragically killed on Feb. 22, 2024, in Athens, Georgia. Riley was attacked by a Venezuelan immigrant, Jose Antonio Ibarra, who was previously arrested for shoplifting but not detained.

Ibarra, who had entered the U.S. illegally, had been arrested in 2022 but was released to await his immigration case. By waiving his right to a jury trial, Ibarra was convicted by a judge in November of murder and other crimes, and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Riley's death became a rallying point for Trump and many Republicans during the 2024 presidential election, and has since symbolized the push for tougher immigration laws.

After Riley's death, Republicans blamed the Biden administration for allowing Ibarra to remain in the U.S.

At the signing ceremony in the White House East Room, Allyson Phillips, Riley's mother, sat beside Vice President JD Vance. Tearfully, she thanked President Trump, for keeping the promises he made.

"He said he would secure our borders and that he would never forget about Laken," Phillips said. "And he hasn't because he's a man of his word."

"America will never, ever forget Laken Hope Riley," Trump said. "This horrific atrocity should never have been allowed to happen. And as president, I'm fighting every single day to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again."

Democrats Express Concerns

Some Democrats have raised concerns about the bill, particularly over its potential impact on due process rights for migrants, including minors and recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. There is also concern over the lack of funding for enforcement measures. Some estimate the bill could cost $83 billion over the next three years.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) criticized the bill as "a totally unfunded mandate." However, several Democrats from battleground states voted in favor, including Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Mark Warner (D-Virginia), who faces re-election next year.