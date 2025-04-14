Social media users have taken to online platforms to question President Donald Trump's annual health check, comparing him to other public figures who are allegedly the same height and weight as the 47th President.

Wow, so Trump is the exact same height and weight as Chris Hemsworth?



Maybe he should go shirtless more often? pic.twitter.com/3Z88SqvmFM — Orwell’s Ghost (@planterspunch7) April 13, 2025

We're supposed to believe Trump is the same height and weight as these guys? pic.twitter.com/UjsjJbkdqG — Name cannot be blank (@slutriarch) April 13, 2025

6'3 Prince William and 6'3(😆) Trump. There are dozens of photos of Trump with people of known height and they all show him to be around 6' tall at best. pic.twitter.com/2pFI18bAxR — Smiler Grogan 😁 (@TheBigDoubleU) April 14, 2025

Trump underwent his annual physical on Friday, with the White House proceeding to publish his medical results. He travelled to Walter Reed Army Medical Center to be evaluated, with White House physician Sean Barbabella subsequently revealing over the weekend that the President stands 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 224 pounds.

The results of this examination indicate that the President is the exact same height he was a decade ago, as the results of an examination from 2016 put him at 6 feet 3 inches and 236 pounds, according to a September 2016 letter from Trump's personal physician Dr. Harold Bornstein obtained by the Irish Star.

The discourse surrounding the President's physical measurements has continued to grow after an image of one of Trump's old driver's licenses from 2016 resurfaced after being published by POLITICO, in which his height is listed as 6 feet 2 inches.

Social media users quickly brought the discussion online, alleging that the President was lying about his height and weight in order to portray himself as stronger or healthier than he actually is.

"So according to Trump he is the same height and weight as NFL star Taysom Hill. One of these guys is lying...." wrote one user, placing pictures of Trump and Hill side by side for comparison.

So according to Trump he is the same height and weight as NFL star Taysom Hill.



One of these guys is lying…. pic.twitter.com/R05DDIkwbL — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) April 13, 2025

"The physical lied about Trump's height again. They're claiming he's 6'3". He used to be 6'2" and before that 6'1. Also, he's old and shrinking, so even were he 6'3" before he'd be shorter now. Why lie about his height? They lie about everything," said another user.

The physical lied about Trump’s height again. They’re claiming he’s 6’3”. He used to be 6’2” and before that 6’1. Also, he’s old and shrinking, so even were he 6’3” before he’d be shorter now. Why lie about his height? They lie about everything. pic.twitter.com/ttMQErIE02 — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) April 14, 2025

"NY police revealed that Trump's actual actual height was 5'10" and his actual weight was 130kg (287lbs). This is consistent with his photographs," alleged a third.

NY police revealed that Trump’s actual actual height was 5’10” and his actual weight was 130kg (287lbs). This is consistent with his photographs. pic.twitter.com/df2rjMpprw — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) April 14, 2025

"Trump wants us to believe that's he's in perfect health mentally and physically. That he is the exact height and weight as Alex Rodriguez. It's all BULLSHIT," said a fourth.

Trump wants us to believe that’s he’s in perfect health mentally and physically. That he is the exact height and weight as Alex Rodriguez. It’s all BULLSHIT. — Dr. G (@GinnyMcDonald8) April 14, 2025

In 2018, Bornstein confessed in an exclusive interview with CNN that he did not write Trump's 2016 glowing health review but simply copied down what the President dictated to him.

"He dictated that whole letter. I didn't write that letter," Bornstein told CNN. "I just made it up as I went along."

