Former President Donald Trump is set to headline a campaign fundraiser in Nashville, TN, on July 27, coinciding with his anticipated keynote speech at the Bitcoin Conference, the nation's largest gathering of cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

According to an invitation shared with CNBC, the event's top-tier ticket is priced at $844,600 per person.

The priciest tickets, which include a seat at a roundtable with Trump, match the maximum donation individuals can contribute to Trump and the Republican party's main joint fundraising committee, the Trump 47 Committee.

For those seeking a photo with Trump, tickets are available at $60,000 per person or $100,000 per couple.

In recent months, Trump has pivoted to a pro-crypto stance, a significant change from his previous position during his presidency.

In April, he launched a new non-fungible token collection on the Solana blockchain and has since expressed increasingly favorable views on cryptocurrency.

The Trump campaign now accepts digital currency donations, with Trump pledging to defend the rights of those who self-custody their coins, avoiding centralized entities like Coinbase. At the Libertarian National Convention in May, he vowed to protect bitcoin holders from regulatory pressures.

Following a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with bitcoin mining executives who committed support, Trump promised that all future bitcoin would be minted in the U.S. if he returns to the White House.

He recently named Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate, a move seen as beneficial to the crypto sector. Vance, a bitcoin holder, advocates for less stringent crypto regulations.

This is in stark contrast to the Biden administration, which has taken a cautious approach to crypto regulation. Under Biden, the Securities and Exchange Commission has increased enforcement actions against the sector.

Crypto has become a significant source of funding and support in this election cycle. Following Trump's selection of Vance, venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz announced plans to make substantial donations to political action committee's (PACs) supporting Trump's campaign.

Horowitz, on an episode of "The Ben & Marc Show," criticized the Biden administration's legal actions against crypto companies, claiming they hinder the industry's growth by imposing financial burdens on startups.

Fairshake, a super PAC backed by leading crypto companies, is now a major spender in the current election cycle, with 94% of its $160 million in contributions coming from just four firms: Ripple, Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase, and Jump Crypto.

A recent Trump fundraiser in San Francisco, attended by technologists, crypto executives, and venture capitalists, raised over $12 million, with tickets selling for up to $300,000 each.