President Donald Trump's crusade on the federal government is expanding, with reports suggesting the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) could be next on the chopping block.

While Trump and his allies initially focused on agencies they believe have little political risk, such as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the next phase could prove far more contentious.

"You gotta light things on fire that burn the brightest and have the most distinctive smell of waste, fraud and abuse," said one White House ally who asked to remain anonymous, per Politico.

The Department of Education, the Department of Defense, and HHS are likely next in line for budgetary scrutiny according to sources close to the Trump administration.

Unlike earlier agency cuts, these departments enjoy stronger public support and congressional backing, which could make the process politically perilous. The move also risks causing a rift within MAGA Republicans as these programs are popular among conservatives.

"Once they start targeting certain benefits, that is when it will hurt the most," said a former senior White House official familiar with the administration's internal debates.

Trump and his left-hand man, DOGE leader Elon Musk, are framing these cuts as taking a stand against government overreach.

Yet resistance is mounting. Lawmakers on both sides have expressed concern over defense spending reductions, with military contractors and defense industry lobbyists closely watching.

"We want to make sure that the people downrange, who are the tip of the spear, are really getting money they need," said David Urban, a former Trump campaign advisor and defense lobbyist.

The administration's broader goal remains gutting what it calls the "deep state." But as these budget battles intensify, Trump faces a crucial test: whether his political momentum can withstand the fallout of cutting into departments with deep-rooted institutional support.

The fallout is already hitting Republicans, like a Missouri cattle farmer who is facing financial ruin after Trump froze Department of Agriculture funding. The farmer is now questioning his decision to vote for Trump.