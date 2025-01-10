The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is known for its sharp eye when it comes to spotting prohibited items at airports. In 2024, the agency has shared some of the most outrageous attempts people made to sneak banned items through security.

Here are some of the most creative — and bizarre — confiscations that made it to the TSA's "Top 10 Best Catches."

Marijuana inside a peanut butter jar

A traveler from North Carolina thought he could disguise marijuana by hiding it in a hollowed-out Jif peanut butter jar. Luckily, TSA agents at Asheville Regional Airport caught on quickly.

Gun parts in a combat boot

In New Jersey, TSA agents discovered gun parts concealed in a red combat boot, cleverly stashed within a Marvel Avengers Lego set in a carry-on bag.

Knife inside a shoe

In Virginia, things got off to a rocky start between the TSA and a passenger when the traveler accidentally packed a knife in their shoe before going through PreCheck and insisted they had no idea it was there.

Knife inside a laptop

A passenger at Seattle Tacoma International Airport attempted to sneak a knife through security by concealing it inside their laptop. However, unless the laptop contained advanced technology capable of evading X-ray detection, the TSA was able to identify the dangerous item during screening

Vape pen inserted in travel-sized toothpaste tube

TSA officials at Chicago Midway International Airport were puzzled when they found a vape pen hidden inside a tube of toothpaste. Since vapes are allowed in carry-on bags, it was strange that someone went to the trouble of hiding it this way.

Meth in crutches

While officers are normally sympathetic toward those with disabilities, it is still a bad idea to try to sneak in contraband items inside crutches. At the Portsmouth International Airport, an X-ray screening revealed a mass inside a crutch, and meth was found wrapped in electrical tape.

Live snakes inside pants

At Miami International Airport, TSA agents quickly found live snakes hidden inside a passenger's pants. This shows that they are thorough in their inspections and can catch even the sneakiest things, like these slippery snakes.

Gun in baby stroller

A parent tried to sneak a gun through security in the seat pocket of a baby stroller. The TSA spotted it, reminding everyone that mixing prohibited items with baby gear is a bad idea.

Replica IED walkie-talkie

A traveler in Texas pushed the TSA's patience to the limit when a replica improvised explosive device (IED) was found in their carry-on bag.

Gun wrapped in tinfoil inside teapot with shot glasses

One passenger attempted to hide gun parts and ammunition wrapped in tinfoil inside a teapot, complete with shot glasses — definitely not a typical teapot setup!

So that's it for 2024! Who knows what could be in store for 2025?