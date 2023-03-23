KEY POINTS TWICE sold out several stadiums for the "Ready To Be" world tour, including the SoFi Stadium

TWICE became the first-ever female K-pop artist to perform and sell out the SoFi Stadium

The "Ready To Be" world tour will kick off at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, next month

TWICE is making its mark this 2023, breaking historic records nearly two weeks since the K-pop group's "Ready To Be" comeback.

The nine-member South Korean pop girl group will embark on a world tour in honor of its twelfth studio EP, which will kick off with a back-to-back show at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on April 15 and 16.

Starting June, TWICE will embark on the U.S. leg of the tour, which will span different cities such as Los Angeles, Oakland, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Chicago and New York, among others. They will be the first-ever girl group to perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, according to Soompi.

On Wednesday, the pre-sale for the "Ready To Be" world tour opened up for fans across the globe, and several stadiums in North America and Australia immediately sold out before general ticket sales opened to the public. Due to high demand, the group announced additional dates Thursday.

Following the success, TWICE, consisting of members Momo, Nayeon, Tzuyu, Mina, Jihyo, Sana, Jeongyeon, Dahyun, and Chaeyoung, officially became the first-ever girl group to sell out the SoFi Stadium and the second K-pop artist to achieve the feat following BTS' "Permission To Dance On Stage-LA" in 2021, Soompi noted.

Last year, the "Feel Special" hitmaker also made history as the first female K-pop group to hold a stadium concert in the United States with a jam-packed show at the Banc of California Stadium in L.A.

The 23-show trek, promoted by LiveNation, follows the success of "Ready To Be," which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 music chart and earned the biggest U.S. sales week of any female K-pop artist in history.

The album, which features the hits "Set Me Free" and the English track "Moonlight Sunrise," garnered 153,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on March 16, consisting of 145,500 traditional album sales and 7,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, and 500 track equivalent album (TEA) units. It totaled 10.28 million on-demand audio in just one week, Soompi reported citing data from insights company Luminate.

"Ready To Be" is TWICE's sixth album to make it to the Billboard 200 music charts, following "More & More" and "Eyes Wide Open" in 2020, "Taste of Love" and "Formula of Love: O+T=<3" in 2021 and "Between 1&2" in 2022.