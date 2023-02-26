KEY POINTS Engineering teams were reportedly affected by the latest layoff round at Twitter

A since-deleted Blind post revealed that a total of five units were affected

Payments and Twitter Blue chief Esther Crawford is also out

Twitter has laid off dozens more of its already reduced workforce, with the latest staff reductions reportedly affecting a huge chunk of the project management team and half of the human relations unit.

At least 50 people have been affected by the staff cuts over the weekend, according to a new report by The Information. Multiple engineering teams have been affected by the latest round of layoffs, including those that support ads technology, the outlet reported.

A now-deleted post on Blind, a platform for anonymous verified workers, reportedly detailed the extent of the weekend reductions which was dubbed as "one of the most extreme layoff in entire corporate history."

In the deleted Blind post seen by TechCrunch, it was revealed that Twitter's latest layoffs affected 80% of the project management team, 60% of sales and marketing, 50% of human relations, 40% of the finance department, and 35% in engineering.

"People receive email at 2am on Saturday and access cut immediately," the post reportedly read.

The top-ranking employees affected during the weekend staff cuts included payments chief Esther Crawford, as first reported by The Platformer's Zoë Schiffer.

Just got confirmation that Esther Crawford, chief executive of Twitter Payments, is out. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) February 26, 2023

Crawford also headed the social media platform's Twitter Blue subscription service and several other projects. "Hearing Twitter has fewer than a dozen employees left working on consumer product and design," The Verge's Alex Heath said after tweeting about Crawford's being let go.

Esther Crawford, who has been leading Twitter’s product org and posted a photo of herself sleeping on the floor of the office early on in Musk’s takeover, was laid off this weekend. Sounds like basically all of the remaining product org was cut as well. — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) February 26, 2023

Heath also noted that there is "lots of speculation among ex employees that [Elon] Musk must be about to install a whole new regime and that's why he is cleaning house."

News of the recent layoffs came days after Slack went down for Twitter employees. Workers were initially told that the outage was for "routine maintenance," but The Platformer reported that somebody manually shut off employee access to the communication tool.

After Slack went out, some employees communicated using emails while others took a day off for another day as they still could not access the platform through Thursday, the outlet reported.

Before the weekend's layoffs, Twitter laid off employees in its sales and engineering departments during the second week of February, as per The Verge.

Twitter announced the first round of layoffs at the Musk-acquired company in early November when 3,700 employees were let go. The social media platform cut its staff again days before Christmas, which means the company has had at least four layoff rounds since it was taken over by the Tesla founder.