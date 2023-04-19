KEY POINTS Twitter users accused Kylie Jenner of lying about the extent of her plastic surgery

Some fans defended the reality star, saying her transformation could have been due to fillers and makeup

One fan said Jenner only denied getting a lot of plastic surgery, not zero procedures

Kylie Jenner's claim that she has not had many facial surgeries has left social media users skeptical.

The "Kardashians" star, 25, opened up about her beauty secrets and insecurities in an interview with Homme Girls for its spring/summer 2023 issue.

While she admitted to getting lip fillers, Jenner claimed in the interview that it's "a big misconception" that she has had "so much surgery" done on her face.

But a number of social media users were not convinced that Jenner didn't go under the knife to alter her appearance.

"Kylie Jenner told a lie on this day. I don't get the point [of] lying about things people can see with their own eyes. No one cares girl," YouTuber Dustin Dailey tweeted.

Another wrote, "Please, you mean to tell me that her lips just magically grew overnight and her body just magically got better."

"This is exactly why the whole Karjenner clan is fading in popularity. They continuously deny getting work done and keep trying to push this narrative that they're just 'naturally' like that. We're over it," a third person wrote.

"Clearly she thinks we're all blind deaf and dumb," another commented.

🤣🤣 clearly she thinks we're all blind deaf and dumb. pic.twitter.com/Ez326zk08a — SamiSmolboi (@SamiSmolboi) April 19, 2023

But some social media users defended the reality star and attributed her physical transformation to fillers and makeup.

"I don't think she has [had] a lot of surgery... She looks like she has a nose job [and] lip fillers and contours the rest of her face with makeup... Everything else looks the same," one Twitter user wrote.

A second user shared their opinion, writing: "I agree. People are using pictures of her when she was 11 as the before. They need to use pictures of her at 16/17 before she started surgery because, at that point, all she had had done was her lips."

"When she doesn't wear makeup, her face looks very different. I think a lot of her 'new face' rely on professional makeup, lighting and Photoshop. And, obviously, fillers. I don't believe she had a lot of surgery. She was already a beautiful girl, to begin with," another opined.

One Twitter user pointed out that Jenner did not say that she never underwent any facial surgery. "She denied having 'a lot' of plastic surgery, not zero plastic surgery," the user wrote.

In her interview with Homme Girls, Jenner said that while she grew up wishing for "full lips," she has always been confident in her appearance and, despite rumors claiming otherwise, didn't have a lot of work done on her face.

"I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't!" the mom of two said.

Jenner said she was "always the most confident person in the room" and "the girl performing for everyone." She claimed that she only got injections because of her "one lip insecurity."

"I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute," she said.

It wasn't the first time Jenner denied undergoing plastic surgery.

In a 2019 interview with Paper magazine, she said, "People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do."

At the time, blogger Perez Hilton slammed the reality star over her comments.

"Kylie Jenner is a damn liar!!" Hilton wrote.