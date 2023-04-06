KEY POINTS A number of Twitter users commented on Melania Trump's absence from Donald Trump's arraignment

Melania was also absent from Mar-a-Lago's ballroom Tuesday as her husband gave his first speech post-arrest

Melania and the former president were last seen together last week when they dined together at Mar-a-Lago

Former first lady Melania Trump's absence from her husband Donald Trump's arraignment and post-arrest speech has raised questions among social media users.

Melania was noticeably missing when the former president, 76, surrendered to authorities Tuesday at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City after he was indicted on 34 felony counts for allegedly paying hush money to two women, including adult film star Stormy Daniels. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The former first lady also appeared to be absent when her husband spoke to the press and supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida Tuesday night, though several of his children showed up to support him.

These have prompted a number of Twitter users to wonder where Melania has been amid the ex-president's legal battle.

Some suggested that Melania was making her views on Donald's indictment clear with her absence from his court proceedings, while others said they were not surprised she did not show up as she is known to be a very private person.

"Where was Melania? What wife isn't with her husband when he is in court on an indictment? There is NO way most women wouldn't be there to support their husband. Where was Melania?" one Twitter user commented.

"I have a question: where is Melania? Will she not 'Be Best' and stand by her man? Well, hell, if his wife will [not] even stand by her man, why are you standing by her man?" another wrote along with rolling on the floor laughing emojis, referring to Melania's anti-cyberbullying "Be Best" campaign.

"Melania is extremely private. She's also very protective of their teenage son [Barron]. Trump speaks about their conversations and it's always cute. That being said, I wondered where she was as well," a third person wrote.

"One question: where is the beautiful Melania Trump?" another fan added.

"Where or [sic] where is Melania? She probably has no idea how many people love her and empathize with the situation she finds herself in due to her husband's philandering. Melania Trump, WE MISS YOU AND SUPPORT YOU!" a fifth person tweeted.

Melania's former aide and best friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff weighed in on her absence from her husband's arraignment, claiming that the ex-first lady was in denial of what was happening to their family.

"Melania lives in an ivory tower of denial," Winston Wolkoff told Page Six. "I never expected to see her there. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor."

"Of course she knows about Donald's affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don't think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry," she continued.

Melania was last seen with the former president last week, when the two were spotted dining at Mar-a-Lago not long after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him. Guests reportedly stood up to applaud the Trumps as they entered the restaurant, according to the New York Post.

Although Melania wasn't by her husband's side during his arraignment, an anonymous source previously told People that she will continue to support him.

"They weren't expecting [the indictment], but Melania will support him," the insider claimed. "That's what she does. They are a family."

Another unnamed source told the outlet, "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."

Melania is reportedly focused on parenting their 17-year-old son, Barron.

Donald faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal ahead of the 2016 election so they would keep quiet about purported extramarital affairs with the real estate mogul.