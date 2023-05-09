KEY POINTS A new trailer for "Oppenheimer" was released Monday

A new trailer for "Oppenheimer" has gotten fans excited about the upcoming film from director Christopher Nolan.

Released Monday, the trailer showed the key players of the Manhattan Project, who are portrayed by a star-studded cast including Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Leslie Groves Jr. The sneak peek also gave a look at Tom Conti as Albert Einstein.

The film, which is based on the biographical novel "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer," centers around the legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), who has been dubbed "the father of the atomic bomb" due to his role in the Manhattan Project, Collider reported.

"Oppenheimer" will follow the physicist as he works alongside a team of government scientists to develop nuclear weapons in the early 1940s.

Watch the new trailer for #Oppenheimer - only in theaters 7 21 23. pic.twitter.com/ZSrXov8Y3l — Oppenheimer (@OppenheimerFilm) May 8, 2023

The new trailer appeared to have left many fans impressed, with one Twitter user dubbing "Oppenheimer" the "film of the year already."

"I'm anticipating this film to have one of, if not the most realistic and insane portrayals of an atomic detonation ever in film. I have a feeling many people will walk out of the movie even more aware of the danger of these weapons," another commented.

"If Christopher Nolan directed it, it's bound to be a masterpiece," a third person opined.

"The only cinematic experience I am interested in 2023 is only this," a fourth person added.

Some also predicted that "Oppenheimer" will beat "Barbie," which is releasing on the same day, at the box office.

"Barbie shivering," one person wrote.

Meanwhile, the appearance of Conti's Einstein sparked some jokes and memes on Twitter.

"Wait, so Einstein was a real person? I thought he was a theoretical physicist," one joked.

Another tweeted: "Acting debut for Albert. Great potential!"

"Nolan resurrected the real Einstein to maintain the realism," another quipped.

"[Oh my god], I didn't know he acted," another joked.

Omg I didn’t know he acted https://t.co/JhqlV7lqsV — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 8, 2023

The film also stars Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, Gary Oldman and James D'Arcy.

"Oppenheimer" will hit theaters globally on July 21