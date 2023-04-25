KEY POINTS Taylor Swift said she had fun during her three shows in Houston

Swift said she cut her hand after tripping on her dress hem and falling backstage

The singer said she was completely at fault for her injury

Taylor Swift has assured fans that she's "totally fine" after injuring herself during one of her three "Eras Tour" concerts in Houston, Texas, over the weekend.

Fans noticed an open wound on the singer's hand during one of her performances at Houston's NRG Stadium last week.

After her last Houston show, the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker, 33, took to Twitter Monday to let her fans know that there was nothing to worry about.

"Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston, and I'm waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can't wait for Atlanta," she tweeted alongside three photos of her from the concert.

"P.S. For those asking how I cut my hand, I'm totally fine and it was my fault completely. [I] tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change. [I] braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don't worry about me[,] I'm gooooood," she continued.

Swift's fans were relieved after seeing her update and sent their love to the Grammy winner.

"Stay safe, Tay. [A] tour is a marathon, not a sprint," one fan wrote. A second user added, "We love you!! Glad to hear that you're good. Take a good rest!!"

"So glad you're OK, Taylor. Stay safe please!!!!!" another fan said.

"Love you, Taylor. I can't wait to meet you. [I] will always be a big fan of yours," another wrote.

After the Sunday show, a video highlighting Swift's injured hand and the things she did to hide it during her concert went viral on TikTok.

It was noted in the clip that the singer tried to use a Band-Aid, but it didn't stick.

In another attempt to hide her wound, Swift used a wrap bandage twisted around her hand. However, there was visible blood on the top of it.

The TikTok user said the singer eventually used sports tape, which held on for the rest of the night.

Many were moved by Swift's dedication to performing for her fans despite the cut, which some felt was very deep because it was bloody.

"She really gave her blood, sweat and tears for this," one fan commented on the video.

Another wrote, "I love her... I'd be bawling my eyes if I had a cut like that on my hand, but Taylor just kept performing."

"Taylor's dedication is unreal. I cannot believe she performed with her hand THAT injured last night, without letting on that something was going on. We do not deserve her," another wrote.

Swift will next perform three shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, starting Friday.