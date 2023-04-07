KEY POINTS Former TV director Craig Duncan said he never wants to work with James Corden again due to his alleged behavior

Several netizens were not surprised by Craig's comments about Corden's alleged behavior

Keith McNally previously called Corden the "most abusive customer" to his restaurant staff

James Corden being labeled the "most difficult" and "obnoxious" presenter in television by a former TV director did not surprise many social media users.

In a YouTube video, Craig Duncan called out the "Late Late Show" host for his allegedly rude behavior when they worked together in 2013 on the set of the competition series "A League of Their Own."

Duncan was tasked with directing Corden, as well as Freddie Flintoff, Jamie Redknapp and Jack Whitehall while filming a "Masterchef"-style challenge outside of the studio for an episode of the show.

"The most difficult and obnoxious presenter I have ever worked with was James Corden," he claimed, adding that he does not want to ever work with him again.

Corden has not yet addressed Duncan's claims, but a number of users on YouTube and Twitter said they were not shocked to hear that the director had a bad experience working with him as this was not the first time someone had complained about the TV host's alleged behavior off-camera.

"What else is new? There are SO MANY stories about his rude behavior," one user tweeted, while another wrote, "Tell us something we don't know."

"At this point, James Corden being rude and difficult isn't a rumor anymore, it's a fact! There have been too many people staying the same about him. It can't be a coincidence anymore," another wrote.

"Sickening character. False friendliness and every star's best friend," one person commented under Duncan's YouTube video.

A Twitter user who claimed to have once been a guest on the set of "A League of Their Own" wrote, "I was told in no uncertain terms that I was not to look or make eye contact with Corden and I was absolutely not to speak to him."

However, some defended Corden, with one person writing: "He's being British."

"Kinda weird that this guy is saying something after 10 years. [To be honest,] I don't believe he's that bad," another tweeted of the TV host.

Some have also shared positive experiences with Corden. "He's one of the nicest celebrities I've ever met! He walked up to our table in L.A. and just started talking. Very down to earth and funny," a Twitter user wrote.

Others said they were going to miss watching Corden, who announced last April that he would be leaving as host of the "Late Late Show."

"Wtf are we going to do without you," a fan tweeted. "Thank you, James Corden, for all the laughs, the great entertainment and most of all CARPOOL KARAOKE!!! Just stay... Please don't go We love you!"

Last year, restaurateur Keith McNally called Corden "the most abusive customer" to his servers after the British talk show host made a scene at his New York City restaurant Balthazar.

After the kitchen had made an error on Corden's wife's meal, McNally claimed on Instagram, "That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: 'You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself!'"

The restaurateur banned Corden from Balthazar, but after his post made headlines, McNally said he decided to welcome the TV personality back to his restaurant after Corden "apologized profusely" to him privately.

However, Corden later retracted his apology, saying in his interview with The New York Times: "I haven't done anything wrong, on any level."

But after receiving even more criticism, Corden eventually admitted his mistake and apologized. "I made a rude comment, and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server," he said.