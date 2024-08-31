Two-Thirds of Americans Believe Trump Unprepared To Accept Election Outcome: Poll
Only 29% of Americans think Trump is ready to accept the results, while 68% believe Harris will
Slightly more than 80% of Americans are prepared to accept the results of the 2024 presidential election, and a majority believe Kamala Harris will — but two thirds believe Donald Trump won't, according to a new poll.
An ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 81% of Americans will accept the outcome despite which candidate they vote for, and 68% believe the vice president also will, but only 29% believe the Republican nominee for president will accept the results.
Sixty-seven percent believe Trump is not prepared to accept the results as legitimate.
Nearly all of Harris's backers, 92%, say they are prepared to accept the outcome, but only 76% of Trump supporters say they are.
Among Harris supporters, only 6% believe Trump is prepared to accept the results, while 58% of Trump's backers believe he will.
A full 97% of the vice president's backers say she will accept the results.
Yet the survey also found that concerns about election integrity voiced repeatedly by Trump persist.
About 1 in 3 — 34% — are not so or not at all confident that votes in this year's presidential election will be counted accurately.
And 34% believe Joe Biden is not the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Sixty-five percent say they are very or somewhat confident that the vote count this year will be accurate, and 63% believe Biden won in 2020.
The poll surveyed 2,496 adults between Aug. 23-27.
The poll has a plus/minus 2 percentage-point margin of error.
