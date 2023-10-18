TXT's Messy Dorm A 'Health Code Violation': Ppulverse Deletes Post About Group's Home
KEY POINTS
- Ppulverse posted about a reward if MOAs could land "Chasing That Feeling" on Billboard Hot 100
- Ppulverse is the official MOA Weverse account posting updates on fan signs, events, etc.
- TXT released the group's third full-length album, "The Name Chapter: FREEFALL," last Friday
Ppulverse exposed TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and challenged MOAs – TXT's fans – to land the group's recently released album title track "Chasing That Feeling" on the U.S. charts.
On Saturday, Ppulverse posted on Weverse about TXT's messy dorm, describing its state as "almost a health code violation."
Before inviting MOAs to buy and stream TXT's song, Ppulverse wrote, "What do you think of a TOMORROW X TOGETHER dorm cleaning vlog? MOA! If we get 'Chasing That Feeling' on Billboard Hot 100, they will do it! (MOA – That dorm is ALMOST a health code violation... so help save TXT!"
However, after a minute, Ppulverse reportedly deleted the Weverse post that exposed TXT's dirty dorm. MOAs found the post so funny because it was hidden from the artists. MOAs have since been tweeting hilarious comments on Ppulverse's plea.
"This was a cry for help. OMG. Ppulverse, I'll get you [out of] here," one fan quipped, while another said, "Ppulverse is *shading* her creator?"
"Ppulverse, 2567654 days in captivity: Please MOA, I can't live like this anymore. There's a bike in front of their stove, and they still cook on it. I can't-," another one quipped.
"I'm still stuck here. 'Health violation' is actually making me catapult [because] that means all the jokes about their dorm is true," tweeted a fourth fan.
In some videos of TXT, MOAs noticed the state of the group's dorm. The members reportedly even have a bike placed in front of their stove.
In another video on TikTok, a MOA compiled photos of TXT's messy dorm with the text, "TXT being dirty," and wrote a disclaimer in the caption, saying, "No hate. I'm a MOA."
In one photo featured in the video compilation, random things were scattered on the table as one member used his laptop. The items included a credit card, an insect spray, a clothes hanger, a pair of scissors and a packaging tape.
In another snap, the shoes of the boys were scattered on the floor disorganized. Meanwhile, the group's fridge was reportedly only filled with doughnuts, random beverages and tangerines.
In other photos, things in their bedroom were in a mess.
In 2019, TXT members appeared as guests on "After School Club" and revealed that they all slept in one room with three bunk beds.
Since there were only five members, they used the remaining empty bottom bunk to store their stuff, like clothes.
Watch and stream "Chasing That Feeling" here to "save" TXT from its messy dorm:
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
China Says Third-quarter Economic Growth Slowed To 4.9%
-
Retail Sales Jump In September, Beating Expectations
-
US Tightens Curbs On AI Chip Exports To China
-
China Using Influence To 'Gain Acceptability' For Taliban With Invitation To BRI Forum: Expert
-
Man Utd Sale Saga Leaves Fans With More Questions Than Answers
-
Ports, Railways, A Naval Base: China's Belt And Road In Five Projects
-
US Ambassador To India Backs Cricket To Hit LA Olympics For Six
-
The Israel-Hamas Military Balance
-
World Leaders Seek To Contain Israel-Hamas War, Protect Civilians
-
Rice Prices Are Rising In Philippines After Price Cap Lifted; Food Crisis Worries Loom
-
Serbia-Kosovo Dialogue Urged As Balkan Summit Opens