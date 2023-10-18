KEY POINTS Ppulverse posted about a reward if MOAs could land "Chasing That Feeling" on Billboard Hot 100

Ppulverse is the official MOA Weverse account posting updates on fan signs, events, etc.

TXT released the group's third full-length album, "The Name Chapter: FREEFALL," last Friday

Ppulverse exposed TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and challenged MOAs – TXT's fans – to land the group's recently released album title track "Chasing That Feeling" on the U.S. charts.

On Saturday, Ppulverse posted on Weverse about TXT's messy dorm, describing its state as "almost a health code violation."

Before inviting MOAs to buy and stream TXT's song, Ppulverse wrote, "What do you think of a TOMORROW X TOGETHER dorm cleaning vlog? MOA! If we get 'Chasing That Feeling' on Billboard Hot 100, they will do it! (MOA – That dorm is ALMOST a health code violation... so help save TXT!"

PPULVERSE DELETED POST???? IT WAS UP FOR LIKE A MINUTE HELP ME??????;??4? pic.twitter.com/GrJXxbal1J — ♡ miks (@growiingpain) October 15, 2023

However, after a minute, Ppulverse reportedly deleted the Weverse post that exposed TXT's dirty dorm. MOAs found the post so funny because it was hidden from the artists. MOAs have since been tweeting hilarious comments on Ppulverse's plea.

"This was a cry for help. OMG. Ppulverse, I'll get you [out of] here," one fan quipped, while another said, "Ppulverse is *shading* her creator?"

"Ppulverse, 2567654 days in captivity: Please MOA, I can't live like this anymore. There's a bike in front of their stove, and they still cook on it. I can't-," another one quipped.

"I'm still stuck here. 'Health violation' is actually making me catapult [because] that means all the jokes about their dorm is true," tweeted a fourth fan.

In some videos of TXT, MOAs noticed the state of the group's dorm. The members reportedly even have a bike placed in front of their stove.

In another video on TikTok, a MOA compiled photos of TXT's messy dorm with the text, "TXT being dirty," and wrote a disclaimer in the caption, saying, "No hate. I'm a MOA."

In one photo featured in the video compilation, random things were scattered on the table as one member used his laptop. The items included a credit card, an insect spray, a clothes hanger, a pair of scissors and a packaging tape.

In another snap, the shoes of the boys were scattered on the floor disorganized. Meanwhile, the group's fridge was reportedly only filled with doughnuts, random beverages and tangerines.

In other photos, things in their bedroom were in a mess.

In 2019, TXT members appeared as guests on "After School Club" and revealed that they all slept in one room with three bunk beds.

Since there were only five members, they used the remaining empty bottom bunk to store their stuff, like clothes.

Watch and stream "Chasing That Feeling" here to "save" TXT from its messy dorm: