Aliens were not involved with the three unidentified objects that were shot down by the military over the weekend, according to White House officials.

During a Monday briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed speculation regarding extraterrestrial involvement in the UFOs recently spotted around the country.

"I just wanted to make sure we address this from the White House. I know there have been questions and concerns about this," she said.

"There is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns. Again, there is no indication of aliens or terrestrial activity with these recent takedowns."

Although the comment caused laughter among those in the room, Jean-Pierre assured the people that no outer space forces were responsible for the unexplained objects.

"I wanted to make sure that the American people knew that all of you knew that -- and it was important for us to say that from here because we've been hearing a lot about it," she said. "I loved E.T. the movie, but I'm just gonna leave it there."

Going forward, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said he couldn't confirm whether Americans will continue hearing reports about unidentified objects around the country.

"I think we can all get our heads around the fact that there are sometimes things floating at high altitudes for various purposes — as I said, scientific research, weather, weather balloons, all manner of innocuous craft can be aloft at high altitudes," he said.

"I don't think that that's necessarily unusual here. It's difficult for me to say exactly what you can expect going forward."

Jean-Pierre and Kirby's comments on UFOs come after Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of the U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, couldn't confirm whether aliens were involved in the recent unidentified object sightings.

"I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything," VanHerck said Sunday.

An all-senators classified briefing was scheduled Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET for the unidentified objects that were shot down over the weekend.