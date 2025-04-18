A Colombian national is facing up to 20 years in prison after allegedly breaking an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer's nose during an attempted arrest in Roselle, New Jersey back in February during an enforcement operation.

The 27-year-old man, identified as Hector Villegas-Alvarez, was approached by ICE agents who had determined he was unlawfully present in the United States and subject to deportation.

According to an official statement by the New Jersey Attorney's Office, Villegas-Alvarez exited his vehicle when ordered to do so but physically resisted arrest, locking his arms and tensing his body when officers attempted to apply handcuffs.

During the struggle, Villegas-Alvarez "forcefully elbowed" a female ICE deportation officer in the face. As a result of the impact, the officer sustained a broken nose and a concussion. The statement goes on to claim that she continues to experience post-concussion symptoms, including fainting spells and difficulty breathing.

Villegas-Alvarez was then tasered multiple times during the altercation and briefly fell to the ground as he attempted to return to his vehicle, according to court documents obtained by The New York Post. He was eventually subdued by the officers and taken into custody. He has been indicted on one count of assaulting a federal officer.

"These charges reaffirm our commitment to protect the law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line for the people of New Jersey every day," said U.S. Attorney Alina Habba in the aforementioned statement. "Those who choose to attack and assault law enforcement will continue to be met with swift and severe punishment."

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Villegas-Alvarez was arraigned last week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jessica S. Allen in Newark federal court and remains in custody. The case comes amid a broader federal initiative under "Operation Take Back America," which has seen a spike in ICE arrests across the New York City metro area.

Originally published on Latin Times