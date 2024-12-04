UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in New York City on Wednesday morning.

A masked gunman approached Thompson, 50, and fired one gunshot into his chest outside the Hilton hotel in New York City around 6:45 a.m. in what police believe was a targeted attack. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead there.

Thompson, who joined UnitedHealthcare in 2004 and worked his way up to CEO of its insurance unit in 2021, was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting later on Wednesday, according to PIX11.

This is a developing story.