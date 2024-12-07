New York City police say they found the backpack believed to have been worn by the gunman who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare's CEO outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel early Wednesday morning, according to a report.

The backpack was recovered Friday evening in Central Park where video showed the suspect in Brian Thompson's ambush killing Wednesday morning fleeing on a bicycle after the shooting outside the Hilton Hotel, ABC News reported.

It's unclear what's in the bag, and police are examining it for clues.

The gunman was seen on video entering the park on a bicycle wearing the backpack, but without it when he exited minutes later on West 86th Street.

Police now believe the man caught a cab after exiting the park to take him to a bus station in upper Manhattan where he is believed to have left the city.

"We have him in a taxicab, and the taxicab takes him up to 178th Street and Broadway, which as we know is a Port Authority bus center," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. "Those buses are interstate buses. That's why we believe he may have left New York City."

In other developments, the FBI has now joined the national manhunt and increased the reward to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and a conviction.

The police said they believe the gunman arrived in New York City on Nov. 24, 10 days before the shooting, and checked into a hostel on the Upper West Side using a fake ID from New Jersey.

Thompson was shot at point-blank range at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday as he headed to the company's annual investor conference at the hotel.

