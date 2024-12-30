Dating is a tricky ballgame—and today's dating scene involves lots of trial and error before settling for one. There are varied metrics involved in choosing a partner, ranging from lifestyle preferences to hygiene habits, and the list is endless.

At times, TikTok is abuzz with trends that go viral in the dating sphere in no time. The trends are specially designed to spot the so-called red or green flags, setting boundaries for what's acceptable, and even finding a new partner. One of the latest viral phenomena is the "12 Grapes" trend, which is meant to be celebrated on New Year's Eve. Sounds like fun? Let's explore further:

The viral "Grape Theory" is fast circulating on TikTok's For You Page. This trend, which builds on previous dating fads, introduces a fun twist: eating 12 grapes at midnight to attract an enviable partner. Trends are all about presenting old concepts in a new wrap, and our newest trend is no exception.

The Grape Theory that is sweeping social media may seem like a foolproof hack to boost one's romantic fortunes, but it has roots in a centuries-old tradition beneath its trendy façade. As reported by Dexerto, the trend gained momentum after TikTok user Izzy Dwyer shared a video of herself eating 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight, which coincided with her blossoming romance with a new boyfriend.

As Dwyer was mind-blown on seeing the trick delivered results, Dwyer wasted no time to share it with other social media users and advised to use the #grapetheory trend on TikTok even if for fun.

The Grape Theory traces back to a Spanish tradition known as "uvas de la suerte," or "grapes of luck." According to this custom, one must consume a grape with each stroke of the clock at midnight on Dec. 31, symbolizing the 12 months of the upcoming year, the New York Post reported.

This particular find-your-love-by-eating-grapes hack also resonates with another Hispanic tradition involving eating grapes under a table—an act believed to bring good luck and prosperity.

While skeptics dismiss it as mere superstition, Liliana Tuskia corroborated the trend in 2023, claiming that it brought her good luck after eating apples on New Year's Eve under the table. She had also shared a clip of her wedding soon after.

"It really works," Liliana wrote on TikTok, claiming that after years of singlehood, she bumped into the man of her dreams that same year and got married.