The Libertarian Party has chosen Chase Oliver as its presidential candidate for the 2024 election after a prolonged voting session Sunday, turning down appeals for support of both Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former President Donald Trump.

Oliver's nomination marks a significant step for the party as it prepares to influence the upcoming November election.

Both Kennedy Jr. and Trump, the two other presidential candidates, attended the Libertarian convention in Washington hoping for the party's nomination, but they met with opposition and boos during their speeches, ultimately failing to gain traction within the party.

Oliver, who has previously described himself as "armed and gay," gained attention as a pivotal spoiler candidate in the 2022 Georgia Senate race, which ultimately resulted in Sen. Rafael Warnock (D) securing his seat after a runoff. He is known for his alignment with the traditional wing of the Libertarian Party.

In an interview with Politico on Sunday, Oliver expressed his commitment to a comprehensive national campaign. He said he had already visited all 50 states during the primary process.

"I wanted to demonstrate to the delegates and to the voters that we have the drive and energy to push ourselves everywhere to grow our party's foundation in every state," he said.

The nomination process was fiercely contested, lasting over eight hours. Oliver narrowly edged out a candidate from the hard-line Mises Caucus by less than one percent. In the final round, where he was pitted against "none of the above," Oliver managed to secure a majority of delegates, clinching the nomination.

He received approximately 60 percent of the vote in the final round. Despite a strong protest vote from the Mises Caucus' camp, which garnered about 36 percent under the "none of the above" option, Oliver emerged victorious. A win for "none of the above" would have led state Libertarian parties to select their own candidates.

The Libertarian Party chair ruled Trump ineligible for the party's presidential nomination. Trump later confirmed on his social media platform that he would not have accepted the Libertarian nomination regardless, as he is the presumptive Republican nominee.

In contrast, Kennedy Jr. was quickly eliminated from the Libertarian nomination process, receiving only 19 votes in the first round.

Kennedy's independent candidacy poses a potential threat to the Libertarian vote, some members speculate. His presence in the race could reduce the Libertarian share to a point where the party risks losing ballot access and crucial fundraising capabilities.

Typically, the Libertarian candidate secures between one and three percent of the vote in the general election, but Kennedy's impact remains uncertain.