Home prices in October were up 3.6% over the previous year according to a report released on Tuesday.

While the prices were up year-over-year, they were down slightly from the previous month, according to the S&P Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index.

The monthly survey looks at single-family home prices across the U.S.

New York saw the biggest jump with prices averaging a jump of 7.3%. The worst-performing market was Tampa which only saw an increase of less than half a percent.

"Two markets have dominated the top ranks with New York leading all markets the past six months and San Diego the six months prior," Brian D. Luke, CFA, Head of Commodities, Real & Digital Assets.

"New York is the only market sitting at all-time highs and one of just three markets with gains on the month. Accounting for seasonal adjustments shows a broader rally across the country."

The national index hit its 17th consecutive all-time high.