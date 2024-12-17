A new real estate platform will allow users to look at the political leanings of the different areas to which they might consider moving.

The tool is being launched by tech startup Oyseey and will initially be available in South Florida and New York City, according to Axios.

Users will be able to see consumer and political data for each block, drawn from election results, campaign contributions and licensable commercial data, the outlet explained.

It will also show average housing trends.

The launch comes weeks after a survey from Realtor.com showed that about a quarter of Americans are highly influenced by local and national politics in their decision to buy real estate.

The survey showed that 38% of respondents believe their political views align with those of their neighbors and that 17% have considered moving over such differences.

The figure rose to 28% for millennials, with one-third of members of the demographic saying their decisions of where to live are highly influenced by politics.

Baby boomers were on the other side of the spectrum, with 16% of respondents giving that answer.

"More millennials are likely to be in a phase of life where they are thinking about the type of community in which they want to buy a home and grow their roots" said Hannah Jones, a senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com.

"It makes sense that millennials, more than any other age group, think it is very important to live in a place in which most people share their political views."

Liberals surveyed were more likely than conservatives to give importance to political views when making the decision. 30% of the former gave that answer, compared to 27% for the latter. The figure was only 18% of respondents who identified themselves as moderates.