The House of Representatives has passed a bill that allows the U.S. President to strip privileges and immunities of the Hong Kong's trade offices located in Washington D.C., New York, and San Francisco if they did not demonstrate a "high degree of autonomy" from China, among other conditions.

The move drew immediate condemnation from the government of the Chinese-ruled city.

The bill, cleared by a vote of 413 to 3 on Tuesday, must be approved by the Senate before it can be sent to President Joe Biden for final approval and enactment into law, Reuters reported.

Under the bipartisan Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) Certification Act, if the trade offices fail to comply with the provisions, they will have to shut down within 180 days after the certification is delivered to Congress.

The Hong Kong government condemned the Act, calling it a move by the U.S. to misrepresent the national security laws and "smear the human rights situation in Hong Kong."

"The US House of Representatives' fact-twisting attack on Hong Kong is politically driven, violates international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and grossly interferes in the affairs of Hong Kong," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Republican Representative Chris Smith, chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, stressed the legislation is "a necessary next step in tangibly demonstrating our solidarity with the persecuted citizens of Hong Kong."

In 2020, the Chinese government imposed a national security law on Hong Kong after pro-democracy protests erupted in the city in 2019. Since then, more than 300 persons have been arrested under the security law.

Anna Kwok, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Democracy Council, who faces a $128,000 bounty in connection with allegations of national security offenses, commented: "The bill serves as a much-needed response to hold the Hong Kong government accountable for their blatant human-rights abuses."

Hong Kong has 14 HKETOs across the world. In May this year, Britain arrested three men, including a HKETO manager, on suspicion of espionage. Though not diplomatic missions, HKETOs are granted certain immunities in many countries.

The House voted on two bills during "China Week," the South China Morning Post reported.

The second bill would prevent the funds from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to U.S. schools affiliated with mainland-funded cultural institutes or universities connected to the Chinese military. The bill sponsored by August Pfluger (R-Texas) was passed despite opposition by the Democrats.

"In all likelihood, universities across this country will have to shut down student exchange programs, deny student study abroad opportunities and stop hosting guest lectures, panel events or sporting events with Chinese universities," said Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who sought a waiver process for the bill.