Say goodbye to paper passport applications and six- to eight-week waiting periods and hello to online passport renewal.

In accordance with President Biden's 2021 Executive Order to modernize the government, the Department of State announced in a press release that its new online passport renewal system is now available to the public.

The department was able to cut processing times down to one-third of the usual six to eight weeks thanks to "increased staffing, technological advancements, and a host of other improvements." The department promised to "continue to find ways to reduce administrative barriers and improve efficiency, equity, and accessibility throughout the passport application process."

"We are dedicated to ensuring the American public can seamlessly access passport services and to making our new online process the best tool possible. We encourage Americans to apply," the press release stated.